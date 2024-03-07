Unknown 9: Awakening Gameplay Impressions: There's potential but we need to see more to be sure

You might not remember a great deal about Unknown 9: Awakening, and there's a very good reason for that. Following the game's reveal back at Gamescom in 2020, very little else has come out about the project, in fact there has been next to zero new bits of information in the past three years. But this is all set to change quite significantly in the coming months, as developer Reflector Entertainment and Bandai Namco are preparing to put the game into the hands of players this summer.

With launch on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox (both recent generations) coming up, we've been given an early look at a keynote presentation for Unknown 9: Awakening, where a bunch of new gameplay has been shown off and the development team has walked us through the narrative and explained more about the lead character in this action-adventure experience.

Unknown 9: Awakening is part of a wider multimedia series from Reflector, where over the years comic books, podcasts, novels, and soon web series will all look to push the narrative of the franchise forward. Awakening is just one part of this effort, a game that follows the character Haroona as she strives to hunt down the immortal and elusive Unknown 9 beings who possess vital knowledge that could prove either massively beneficial or hugely destructive to humanity. The main catch is that Haroona is on the clock and competing against not only two secret societies hunting the Unknown 9 (these being The Leap Year Society and The Ascendants), but also against a sinister Quaestor (essentially a hunter) called Vincent Lichter, known for the murder of Haroona's mentor.

It's a story premise that almost reminds of the Eternals, and no doubt leaves plenty of creative and interesting avenues for the plot to unravel and keep the player on the edge of their seat. I won't speak much further about the storyline here, as the keynote and gameplay was more focussed on the action, which seems to have a few different inspirations.

Since Unknown 9: Awakening is an action-adventure, a large proportion of the gameplay reflects that of God of War, Tomb Raider, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, the list goes on, a formula that combines action sequences with exploration and platforming elements. The gameplay didn't present this in as deep a manner of some of those formerly listed titles, and instead came across as quite linear, but the promise of collectibles and ways to wander off the beaten path do of course suggest that there is more than meets the eye.

In terms of the combat this is where things take on a more unique approach. On one hand, there's the typical melee and close-quarters action that we've seen in, for example, Star Wars Jedi, albeit in a much less punishing and more approachable and basic way. You can punch, kick, combo, and use a variety of supernatural powers that revolve around the fictional parallel dimension called The Fold, with these abilities known as Umbric abilities, all to overcome threats. These allow Haroona to control and manipulate enemies, block and even deflect bullets, interact with and affect the environment, all as you see fit, and to cast these abilities all you will need is a bit of Am, which is effectively Unknown 9's equivalent of mana.

The difference with this system however is that there are also major stealth systems baked into the gameplay too, and these have been constructed in such a manner that Haroona can use her abilities either as destructive or stealthy alternatives. For example, the power of controlling enemies is called Stepping, and this allows Haroona to literally step into the shoes of an enemy to see them attack their allies or perhaps destroy an environmental element like an exploding barrel. Stepping is also useful for reconnaissance or bringing an enemy near to Haroona so she can take them down herself to generate a Stepping Token, which is necessary for casting this powerful Umbric ability. To align with this is what's known as Peeking, with this essentially being an x-ray mechanic where you can spot enemies and traps through walls, which is ideal for plotting out attacks. Oh, and if all of this isn't enough, there's Shrouding, which allows Haroona to become invisible to easily switch between hiding spots without being seen. The protagonist can use these abilities as she sees fit, assuming she has Steeping Tokens and a bank of Am available to cast each ability.

The combat doesn't seem to be as stealth-centric as say Assassin's Creed Mirage or A Plague Tale, or vice-versa, as battle-oriented as God of War. It sits in this middle-ground where using abilities also effectively pauses the action so you can plan out your attacks in real-time without worrying about an enemy rooting you out of your hideout. Think of it similar to the latest collection of Final Fantasy's ability setup, where you can use abilities without worrying about the flow of battle or oncoming attacks.

From what I've seen, the combat and battle scenarios, matched up with the variety of enemy types that include hard-hitting and tanky Bruiser enemies, ranged Gunners, and even Burst Gunners that can fire a volley of bullets at once, all combine for a system that breathes creativity and requires the player to think out the box to survive battles. When you also consider that there are traps that will alert enemies to Haroona's presence, three branches of skill trees that allow you to enhance Haroona's basic Umbric abilities, her stealth and Stepping techniques, and her regular combat, plus faster-paced elements like timed-dodge windows to slow down time and give you the advantage over foes, you can see that there is a lot to look forward to in a combat sense.

But it's this core focus on combat that leaves me a little worried so far with Unknown 9: Awakening. The keynote and gameplay didn't show off really anything beyond combat that impressed. It promised additional exploration opportunities as we mentioned earlier (some of which are tied to narrative projects from the series' wider multimedia efforts), teased its overarching plot, and gave very minor glimpses at platforming and the adventuring moments. Yet that was about the extent of it. There were promises that further gameplay and systems will be shown at a later time, including how companions fit into the gameplay, and a deeper look at the different level locations, two of which we know include a deep jungle called Jungle and a bustling Indian-inspired city regarded as Chamiri. But I'd like to know more about these elements and locations before I start to get excited about them.

Anyone who has seen the original announcement trailer for Unknown 9: Awakening from 2020 will notice that the main character now looks a little different. With the extra development time the game has received over the last couple of years, the team has brought in The Witcher's Anya Chalotra to serve as the main character Haroona, where Chalotra has suited up in mo-cap to bring the character to life. We'll have to see whether the actress can use her charm to add more depth to Haroona as we learn more about the character and her place in the wider Unknown 9 world as more information about the game is shared.

So, all in all, while this early look at Unknown 9: Awakening has piqued my interest, I will remain a little cautious about the game until a clearer picture has been shown off. While the combat seems to have plenty of strengths to chat about, the graphics and visuals seem of a decent quality, and the narrative has potential, I'm looking forward to learning more about the story and exploration to see if this game can truly debut and hit all the right marks.