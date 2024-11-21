Unknown 9: Awakening developer Reflector Entertainment hit with layoffs

HQ

There was definitely nothing wrong with the ambitions for Unknown 9: Awakening, but the game unfortunately felt rather unfinished at the time of its release and was also criticized for an unresponsive combat system.

This undoubtedly contributed to the game not selling as expected, and now Reflector Entertainment (the studio behind the game) has announced that it will lay off 18% of its workforce. The decision is said to be part of a restructuring to focus on new projects, and affects all parts of the developer - although we're not given a specific figure on how many will be let go.

Still, the studio, owned by Bandai Namco, seems to be standing firm at least, and is now working on two new games that hopefully won't be impacted by this. We're keeping our fingers crossed that everyone affected by the layoffs is managing the best they can, and Reflector Entertainment says it's offering support.

