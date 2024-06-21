Universal's Dark Universe seems to be pulling the greatest con of all-time with Invisible Man meet and greets

HQ

Universal has big plans for its Epic Universe park at Universal Orlando Resort. This will include five uniquely styled worlds, with one being framed around Super Nintendo World, another on How to Train Your Dragon, and a third being less brand-specific and being dubbed Dark Universe.

This will be the more traditional style of offering a horror and spooky themed area that we see in lots of theme parks around the world, and with the opening of this region planned for next year, Universal has revealed what it will be offering.

On top of having locations and areas designed to unsettle and spook fans with creepy aesthetics, there will also be two proper attractions. The first is Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, and this will see Victor Frankenstein's great-great-great granddaughter tasked with rehabilitating several monsters plaguing the land and then ultimately attempting to tame Dracula too. The other ride will be Curse of the Werewolf and will be a spinning coaster where you zoom along a forest track while avoiding werewolves that lurk in dark.

These attractions are on top of a couple of themed restaurants such as Das Stakehaus (a vampire-themed steakhouse) and The Burning Blade Tavern (a tavern that erupts into flames every 20 minutes).

But the biggest thing that caught our attention is the meet and greets with characters and how Universal seems to be pulling the greatest con of all-time. While wandering around the village of Darkmoor (as the area will be dubbed), you can find actors dressed up as Frankenstein's Monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, Ygor, and the Invisible Man... We're not sure how you'll ever tell he's actually there, but this seems like a ripe opportunity for some hilarious photos and selfies with a character that notoriously cannot be photographed easily.

