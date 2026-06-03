Universal's British theme park reveals final name and logo, construction begins soon for 2031 opening

HQ

Universal has officially confirmed on Wednesday that its theme park in the United Kingdom, located in the town of Bedford, an hour and a half drive from London, will be called Universal United Kingdom Resort, and construction will begin soon with an estimated opening date in 2031.

According to Variety, construction will begin soon, and Comcast NBCUniversal has committed to invest more than £5 billion ($6.7 billion) during the expected five years the resort will take to construct.

After the theme park opens, the first of its kind in Europe, Universal will invest a further £1 billion ($1.3 billion) investment over its first 10 years of operation. Rides included are expected to be themed around Jurassic World, Minions, Back to the Future, Paddington, The Lord of the Rings, James Bond, and likely Harry Potter too. A concept art was revealed over a year ago, but no official confirmation or announcement about rides has been made.

"Today marks a significant milestone on our journey to bring Universal United Kingdom Resort, featuring immersive storytelling, thrilling attractions and unparalleled creativity and innovation to the UK", said Mark Woodbury, CEO and chairman of Universal Destinations & Experiences. "This new theme park and resort will create so many new opportunities for the people of Bedford and beyond and allow us to share our distinct experiences with guests from around the world."