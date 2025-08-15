Universal won the bidding war, now owns the rights to all Jason Bourne books

After grossing nearly $20 billion (in total), the Jason Bourne franchise stalled and has been at a standstill for several years, but now NBC/Universal announces that it has won a frenzied bidding war against seven other film studios/streaming companies for the rights to all the as-yet-unfilmed Bourne and Treadstone books, and that it will be rushing to start new films and series again as soon as possible.

Universal Pictures says this about the deal (via Variety):

"Since its debut in 2002, the iconic Bourne franchise has reshaped the spy genre with groundbreaking films that set new standards for cinematic action. We're energized to continue expanding the Bourne universe into the future with exciting new stories for global audiences."

Jeffrey Weiner, chairman & CEO of Captivate Entertainment and the executor of Ludlum's estate:

"We are thrilled that the Bourne franchise will remain at Universal. We look forward to working with the Universal team to expand the Bourne franchise across Universal's varied platforms."

Want to see more of Jason Bourne and his spy flicks?