Universal will open first of its kind "Kids theme park" in Texas next year

Won't somebody think of the children? Well, Universal did, and the theme park division, known for their detailed and thrilling rides in Harry Potter, Jurassic World, or Super Nintendo World, will open a new theme park dedicated only to families with young children. This first of its kind park, called Universal Kids Resort, will also serve them to decentralise their entertainment offerings in the US (currently only located in the West or East Coast, California or Orlando) as it will open in Frisco, Texas, sometime next year.

How does a Universal theme park for kids look like? Obviously, smaller and with cheaper theming, but also colourful and joyful, with a hotel next to it, and seven themed lands, based on Minions, Trolls, Shrek, Push in Boots, Spongebob Squarepants, Gabby's Dollhouse, and Jurassic World (mainly inspired by DreamWorks' Netflix show Camp Cretaceous).

Universal shared some concept art, like a river rapids ride, two small roller coasters, a flying carousel, meet and greets with Shrek or a baby Velociraptor encounter.

Details on prices have not been announced, but even if it is clearly a smaller scale park, we bet it will still be pricey compared to other regional or family owned theme parks in the country.

If you have kids, would you take them to Universal Kids Resort? We won't judge you if you're an adult and want to go there, too...

