Universal to become more aggressive in suing companies training AI with their movies

As AI creeps closer to Hollywood, some companies are beginning to accept the new technology, while others are pushing back against it. Universal appears to be one of the latter studios, as it has revealed it is going to be taking harsh measures against companies using its films for training AI models.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Universal films will now include a disclaimer that the films "may not be used to train AI." Already, similar notices have been spotted in the credits of How to Train Your Dragon, Jurassic World Rebirth, and Bad Guys 2.

"This motion picture is protected under the laws of the United States and other countries. Unauthorized duplication, distribution or exhibition may result in civil liability and criminal prosecution," reads the warning.

Should a company ignore this warning, Universal is prepared to go to battle in the courtroom. As AI image generation models and video generation models continue to produce content that looks eerily similar to films we've seen, perhaps new legal wars are soon set to begin.

