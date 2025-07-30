Universal to add Five Nights at Freddy's and WWE haunted houses to theme parks

HQ

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights just got a good deal spookier, as two more attractions have been announced for the theme parks' special event later this year. Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria and The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks make up two new haunted houses for the event.

Halloween Horror Nights will begin on the 29th of August at Universal Orlando Resort and the 4th of September at Universal Studios Hollywood. The Five Nights at Freddy's haunted house will see you follow the role of Mike as he tries to survive in the haunted pizzeria. Chica, Bonnie, Foxy, Mr. Cupcake, and of course Freddy himself will appear and follow visitors throughout the attraction.

The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks follows the WWE superstars the Wyatt Sicks and consists of five domains for each of the characters in the wrestling group. Also, a Terrifier-themed attraction will be available as part of this year's Halloween Horror Nights, alongside a Fallout house and new Friday the 13th-themed house.

