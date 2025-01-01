Universal Studios Florida confirms one of its most iconic rides will close for good in 2025

HQ

Roller coaster fans might want to make a trip to the Universal Orlando Resort in 2025. After many years of rumours, it has now been confirmed by Universal that its iconic roller coaster, Rip Ride Rockit, will close in September 2025.

The ride will be completely removed from Universal Studios Florida, one of the Orlando resort's multiple parks, and will be replaced by a new large scale roller coaster, although it is still unknown what will it be and how it will be themed. Rip Ride Rockit was famoust among roller coaster enthusiats, even if most agreed it wasn't particularly good or had aged well.

The ride opened in 2009 in from German manufacturer Maurer. It reached a height of 166,9 feet (50,9 meters), speed of 65 mph (104,5 km/h) and gave a kinetic feeling to a park otherwise made mostly of motion simulators in soundstages. What is more, it had the particularity that it played music: every seat had a set of speakers, and you could choose from a variety of songs, from rock to pop, disco or rap, to accompany the ride.

However, due to that groundbreaking nature, it also had its fair share of technical problems, and many fans felt it became a bit uncomfortable lately. That is why the choice to close it and replace it hasn't been met with too many backlash, even though many will certainly feel nostalgic for such a big ride. At least you still have time to ride it before it closes for good on September 2025.

