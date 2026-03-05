Universal reveals the cars of the new Fast & Furious drifting roller coaster in Hollywood
Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will open this summer in Universal Studios Hollywood, and next year in Orlando.
Universal Studios Hollywood has finally revealed the cars that will feature in their newest roller coaster at the theme park in Los Angeles, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift. After months of testing, Universal finally revealed the trains that will make this "drifting" roller coaster: basically a spinning roller coaster, but with each car of two rows pretending to be a real car.
Specifically, the four cars in each train will be the Dodge Charger, Mazda RX-7, Nissan Skyline GT-R, and Toyota Supra, all iconic cars from the history of the Fast & Furious franchise.
The roller coaster, located in the hill that divides the Californian theme park in two, features a unique layout designed by Intamin, with fast accelerations, many airtime moments and inversions, and with the added excitement of spinning cars, that will "drift" in the turns.
A similar roller coaster of the same type is also being built in the sister park in Orlando, Universal Studios Florida, and will replace the old and laughable Fast & Furious: Supercharged ride that opened in 2015. Would you like to ride this roller coaster?