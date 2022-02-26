Universal Pictures reveals first look at Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer movie

HQ

Universal Pictures has shared the first look of Christopher Nolan's upcoming biopic on the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer. The movie, which is simply titled Oppenheimer will serve up a look at how the theoretical physicist created the devastating device, and while we already knew about the movie, the recent principal photography that has taken place has shared a first look at lead actor Cillian Murphy as the titular Oppenheimer.

Featuring a budget of $100 million, as Variety reports, this movie is set to feature a stacked cast, including the likes of Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer's wife Katherine, as well as seeing Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Alden Ehrenreich, and the recently added Kenneth Branagh, among a bunch of other stars.

As the movie is still in the photography stage, we'll have to wait to hear about when it will start filming, or see any form of a trailer, but as for when the flick is set to open in theatres, Universal has already attached the date of July 21, 2023.