Universal Orlando Resort to get DreamWorks-themed land next year

The Universal theme parks have some of the most varied collections of themed lands. Be it Transformers, Fast and Furious, Jurassic Park, The Simpsons, Harry Potter, Super Nintendo World, the list goes on and on. In 2024, this list will be expanding further, as the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida is set to open a DreamWorks-themed land.

The land, which is inspired by DreamWorks Animations' collection of characters, will see franchises such as Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Trolls, and Gabby's Dollhouse all getting featured family-friendly experiences. There's no mention of the specifics of these, i.e. whether there will be new rides and attractions as part of the land, but we are told that the characters will be available for meet-n-greets.

Likewise, there has not been a specific opening date mentioned for the land, meaning we'll just have to wait until Universal has more information to share.