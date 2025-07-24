Universal mistakenly leaks Five Nights at Freddy's 2 trailer

HQ

Fortunately for us in Europe who have been on the go for a few hours already this Thursday, someone at Universal has made a slight miscalculation and posted on official channels the official trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's 2, the sequel to the hit horror video game and which they produce together with Blumhouse. This announcement was supposed to be one of the surprises they were saving for a panel that will take place today at the San Diego Comic-Con (the original San Diego Comic-Con, not the Malaga edition in a few months).

In addition, the trailer confirms that the theatrical release date for the film will be December 5th worldwide. As for the plot, the action is set a year after the events of the original, and follows Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail and Piper Rubio's characters dealing with the aftermath of leaving the pizzeria... until new problems arrive.

Check out the full synopsis and trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's 2 below.

"One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. The stories about what transpired there have been twisted into a campy local legend, inspiring the town's first ever Fazfest. Former security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) have kept the truth from Mike's 11-year-old sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), concerning the fate of her animatronic friends. But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy's, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades."