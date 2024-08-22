Universal is doing a movie about Devolver Digital's game Ruiner

HQ

There was a time, when a movie based on a videogame franchise was doomed to be bad in more ways than one. But since then, things have changed. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a big hit, and so was TV series The Last of Us. But then we just recently got something like Borderlands, which was a huge disappointment and a big financial failure. It must be said, though, that Gamereactor's Kim Olsen liked Borderlands movie.

Even if Borderlands movie was a bad omen, it doesn't stop new movies based on videogames being done. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed, that Universal is producing a movie about Ruiner, a videogame developed by Reikon Games and published by Devolver Digital back in 2017.

Ruiner will be directed by Wes Ball, who most recently directed Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The script will be written by Michael Arlen Ross. The producing side of things is quite a long one. The producers are Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, Ball and Joe Hartwick Jr., while executive producers are Timothy I. Stevenson, Dan Jevons, Marek Roefler, Magdalena Tomkowicz and Jakub Stylinski.

The videogame Ruiner "is a brutal action shooter set in the year 2091 in the cyber metropolis Rengkok. A wired psychopath lashes out against a corrupt system to uncover the truth and retrieve his kidnapped brother under the guidance of a secretive hacker friend," as stated by the game's description on Steam. You can read Gamereactor's review about the game right here.