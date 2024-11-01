Universal has three live-action Lego movies in development

HQ

There have been multiple Lego films made in the past, each using a wonderful animation technique that really brought the brickified worlds to life. Between The Lego Movie, The Lego Batman Movie, and even the upcoming Piece by Piece Pharrell Williams biopic. Universal has zero intention of letting Lego on the big screen fade away, and it is now reported that the production giant has three Lego films in development. But there's seemingly a strange catch.

Deadline reports that three live-action Lego films are in production. The mention of live-action does lead to the question of whether these will feature real people appearing in a brickified world, as is similar in the soon-to-debut A Minecraft Movie, or whether instead it's more in reference to a different style of animation or filming technique.

Regardless of what will happen, we do know the three filmmakers at the helm of each project, with the first being Jumanji director's Jake Kasdan. His project is described as an original idea, but further plot information remains unclear.

The second film will be helmed by Patty Jenkins, and this project is regarded as a reworked effort of a script that was originally written with former DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns, begging the question as to whether this will be a Wonder Woman or a DC Lego effort too.

Lastly, we have Joe Cornish, who is making a film based on a rewrite from a script from Rick & Morty's Heather Anne Campbell. We also have no further information about this project to go on as of the moment.

Universal hasn't yet slapped a date on any of these Lego movies either.