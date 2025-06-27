Universal announces plans to open Horror Unleashed location in Chicago

HQ

Universal has been growing and expanding its theme park business at a mega rate as of late, as the entertainment company has announced plans to open a UK theme park, while also recently opening the doors to its new Orlando destination. But that won't be all as plans to launch a new Horror Unleashed location have been revealed, with this set to land in Chicago, Illinois.

It will be the second location for the Horror Unleashed immersive entertainment experience after the Las Vegas destination, and the first foray into the region for Universal's theme park business. It will be based on Chicago Avenue and as for what it may offer fans, Page Thompson, president of Universal Destinations & Experiences, said:

"Universal Horror Unleashed delivers on our promise to create highly immersive and terrifying horror experiences that connect with fans year-round. We're excited to bring this bold concept to life in Chicago, a city known for its vibrant culture. We're grateful for the city's support as we convert this dormant site into a unique attraction that showcases our storytelling expertise and ability to deliver mind blowing experiences that shatter guest expectations."

To specific information or opening dates are thrown around just yet, as the only other bits of information include noting that the experience will offer "next-level storytelling" that "will deliver immersive, horror-centric entertainment that goes beyond the theme parks, bringing spine-chilling thrills, terrifying environments, and unforgettable scares to guests." Expect this to also stretch to the food and beverage choices on offer, and the merchandise available.

