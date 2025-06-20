Universal and Outright team up for an all-new Gabby's Dollhouse game

Outright has a busy second half of 2025 planned, as the publisher known for its slate of family-friendly games tailored to children is steadily announcing more and more projects that it will debut in autumn. The next is a brand new Gabby's Dollhouse title, one that is a 3D narrative-adventure that will be coming to every platform.

Known as Gabby's Dollhouse: Ready to Party, the game will revolve around Gabby and her feline friend Pandy Paws as they prepare for the ultimate party. Doing so will require using the catavator to explore a bunch of exciting and varied rooms in the Dollhouse, each of which are crammed with different activities and mini-games. Some examples of what will be on offer include:

"From crafting with Mama and Baby Box in the Craft Room, dancing with DJ Catnip in the Music Room, to baking sweet treats with Cakey in the Kitchen, every corner offers a new adventure."

The game will be playable entirely solo or with a friend in local co-op, and on top of the gameplay is also the opportunity to collect outfits and items to customise Gabby's appearance.

As for when Gabby's Dollhouse: Ready to Party will arrive, the game will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 1 on September 19, just ahead of the new movie arriving in cinemas on September 26. It's a great time to be a Gabby fan.

Check out the announcement trailer below as well as a bunch of images from the game.