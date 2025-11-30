Universal already planning more Wicked movies

HQ

Now that both Wicked movies have proven they can defy gravity and soar to the top of the box office, it seems Universal Pictures isn't quite ready to let the universe go just yet. More movies in the world of Oz are being figured out at Universal as we speak, according to the studio's chief marketing officer Michael Moses.

"Because of 'Wicked's' success but also the fanship, we have almost a responsibility to figure out how we can continue in this universe," Moses told Vulture. "Have we figured it out yet? No. But there are things underway."

The original Wicked play is based on a book by Gregory Maguire, which released in 1995. Since that book took off, Maguire has written a multitude of other books about Oz, but there are other ideas floating about in the wind.

Where do you want the Wicked universe to go next?