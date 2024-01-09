Unity to be hit with largest layoff in company history

HQ

Unity had a really, really tough second half of 2023, with the game engine company being met with layoffs and then massive amounts of backlash following the creation and planned implementation of the Runtime Fee concept. But, it looks like 2024 won't be starting off any better for the company, as The Verge has now reported that Unity is set to be met with the largest layoff ever in its history.

Unity will be laying off 25% of its total workforce, with this accounting for around 1,800 jobs. This was revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, where it was noted that the layoffs are taking place as part of "restructures and refocuses on its core business, and to position itself for long-term and profitable growth."

It should be said that Unity announced that there would likely be further layoffs towards the end of 2023, and the filing does not clarify whether this extra 1,800 lost jobs are on top of the former layoffs that took place in late last year. Either way it is clear that many individuals are and have lost their job at the game engine company.