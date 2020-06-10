Unity report offers insight into player habits during Covid-19

You're watching Advertisements

It's not going to come as a huge surprise to anyone who regularly reads Gamereactor to hear that a side-effect of the coronavirus health crisis is a huge spike in player activity across the board, but now, thanks to a new report by Unity, we have a bit more context.

The report has a marketing/advertising lean, but there are still some interesting takeaways for the average gamer in there. Most notably, there has been a 46% increase in daily active players jumping into HD games (and a 17% increase on mobile platforms) when compared to the same period in 2019, which I'm sure feels like a distant memory for many by now.

Another interesting fact that makes total sense is there has been huge narrowing between player engagement at the weekends and then during the week, which has narrowed globally by 63%. No doubt we're about to start seeing a dropoff in this respect, with a lot of countries including the UK beginning the process of sending people back to work.

Other key points in the report, which was built around information gathered from players on mobile on PC who access games made in Unity, include increased app downloads (up 84% year-on-year) and in-app purchases (up 24% year-on-year), and greater ad exposure as a result. There's more, of course, but if you want the nitty-gritty you'll have to head this way and check out the full report.