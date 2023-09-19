Unity no longer forcing major install fees, will only charge 4% of revenue over $1 million

HQ

Yesterday, Unity announced that it would be looking at the feedback made to its controversial installation policy revealed last week. While we've not yet had official word from the company, Bloomberg reports it has got a hold of a meeting recording which points to the changes Unity is making.

The Runtime Fee will be capped to 4% of a game's revenues over a million dollars, and developers will no longer need to install Unity technology in order to report installation figures. Instead, they'll be trusted to do that themselves.

Moreover, the retroactive installation fees are being scrapped, meaning developers will only be charged on new installations made after the policy is enacted. These do seem like steps in the right direction, but many would rather this whole debacle hadn't taken place at all.

Many developers are still distrustful of Unity right now, as it seems like a betrayal to them that the company would even think of the previous policy. Still, it is a step in the right direction if this Bloomberg report proves to be true.