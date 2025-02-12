Unity makes more job cuts, its sixth wave of layoffs in three years

HQ

Amid the massive wave of layoffs that have been affecting the video game industry over the past few years, one of the companies to lay off the most staff is Unity, the creator and proprietor of the game engine used by many developers. The technology company has laid off around 3,500 employees over the past three years, and the reason we bring this up is because the company has just gone through its sixth wave of redundancies.

This was noticed first by 80.lv who have managed to get their hands on an internal memo from Unity CEO Matthew Bromberg, a memo that revealed that the layoffs have affected employees at all stages of the company and that they are part of organisational changes. Some employees, on the West Coast of the US, also received this redundancy letter at 5AM local time.

While the exact number of affected employees has yet to be communicated, Bromberg's letter adds: "We are making some important organizational changes today within the CTO, Engine Product, and Ads teams. These changes are a response to choices we're making about what direction Unity will take in the future, and some of our colleagues' jobs will be impacted."

He continues: "I know that there is some exhaustion associated with prior changes at Unity that haven't delivered the promised results, but 2025 is going to be the year where we bring to market products and services that will transform our position in the marketplace and provide a springboard to long-term growth."