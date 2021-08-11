Unity is set to acquire the remote desktop streaming service Parsec

It has been revealed that Unity, a real-time 3D content creation platform is set to acquire yet another technology company, to further expand on its offering. Parsec, known for being a remote desktop streaming system, will be part of Unity going forward, allowing creators to further work together, regardless of their geographical location.

The deal will see Unity acquire Parsec for approximately $320 million, with the acquisition set to close during the third financial quarter, assuming all terms of the agreement are met.

"In the past year, companies and their employees have been collaborating and working together in fundamentally different ways," said Marc Whitten, senior vice president and general manager, Create Solutions at Unity. "With the workplace becoming more flexible, teams expanding and collaborating across multiple locations and creators leveraging a myriad of new devices, it's clear that the creative process will evolve from on premise devices to flexible and cost effective cloud architectures. Parsec has addressed the unique requirements to support this type of high-performance processing no matter where creators are, showcasing technology that is both highly innovative and prescient. We believe Parsec is a rocket ship and we're very excited to support their future growth."

This acquisition also further builds on Unity's plan to expand on its cloud offering, which will aid in content creation and game development in an increasingly remote working world.