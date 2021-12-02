Unity has completed its acquisition of Weta Digital's tools, pipeline, and talent

HQ

The real-time 3D content creation platform, Unity, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Weta Digital's tools, pipeline, technology, and engineering talent. The deal is set to see Weta's systems made widely available for the millions of creators that use Unity's platform to build video games, movies, TV shows, and more.

The acquisition is said to be valued at $1.625 billion, with the transaction officially closing yesterday, December 1. Unity has noted that it will not be relocating any of Weta Digital's employees, and remains committed to supporting them where they are based in Wellington, New Zealand.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Weta Digital's highly talented engineering team to Unity and to begin the journey of integrating two powerhouse technologies," said Marc Whitten, senior vice president and general manager of Create Solutions at Unity. "By bringing this team and technology to Unity, we can enable more storytellers to reach their creative potential by giving them access to the diamonds of all diamonds of VFX tools, underpinned by the power of real-time 3D."

Weta Digital's VFX teams will remain as standalone entities under the name of WetaFX, with the majority of the company still owned by film director Peter Jackson.