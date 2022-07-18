Unity CEO issues apology after calling developers who don't prioritise monetisation "fucking idiots"

HQ

A few days ago, an interview with Pocketgamer.biz came out wherein Unity CEO John Riccitiello criticised game developers who don't prioritise monetisation in their products, and even went as far as calling those people "some of the biggest fucking idiots". Following this brash choice of words, Riccitiello has released an apology statement.

"I want to talk about both what I said in the interview, and my follow up tweet. I'm going to start with an apology. My word choice was crude. I am sorry. I am listening and I will do better."

Riccitiello then further talked about his wording in the interview, and what he would have said if he "had taken greater care", before also stating "If I had been smarter in choosing my words I would have said just this... we are working to provide developers with tools so they can better understand what their players think, and it is up to them to act or not, based on this feedback."

The Unity CEO concluded and signed off on his apology by adding, "Anyway, that's it. Lots of words. And a sentence that I wish I had never said."