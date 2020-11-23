Unity boss says Xbox Series S is "extremely capable"

You're watching Advertisements

If you want to play the next generation, but really don't have the £449 to pony up for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, there are two cheaper options. One is the all-digital version PlayStation 5 for £349 and the other is the £249 Xbox Series S.

We already knew the Series S was a very capable console (check out our review), but it is of course still interesting to see what the industry has to say about this unique console. When GamingBolt recently got the opportunity to talk to the Unity Chief Product Officer Brett Bibby, he has the following to say about Series S:

"It's important to remember that the majority of people don't have a screen that does 4K120, so there's an audience that the S is designed for. They perhaps won't need some of the detail the X can achieve. However, it's important to remember the S is an extremely capable machine, because those hardware differences are focused on delivering a similar experience at a lower resolution.

That is a really smart approach, the device has ray tracing, an SSD, nominally the same CPU as a Series X. The only thing it lacks is the power to run at 4K- which simply isn't always needed, the bedroom TV of some teenage gamer isn't likely to be a 4K wallhanger beast, so its great for those situations. I would expect the Xbox Series S will be a real differentiator this generation."

Do you think Bibby has a valid point?

