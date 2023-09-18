Unity apologises for Runtime Fee policy, promises changes

HQ

Unity has been in one hell of a PR nightmare over the last week, all following the company's decision to reveal its Runtime Fee policy. This feature would see developer's being charged based on number of game installs (assuming they met a prior threshold for installs and revenue generated), and this feature did not sit well with the game development community when it was unveiled, leaving many developers coming to huge decisions, such as to delete their game entirely or to make the massive leap to another game engine instead.

Needless to say, such massive backlash has caused Unity to further outline the Runtime Fee and how it would work, although this didn't make much of a difference to the developers, and now Unity has issued an actual policy and promised changes to the policy.

As per a statement on X, Unity said: "We have heard you. We apologize for the confusion and angst the runtime fee policy we announced on Tuesday caused. We are listening, talking to our team members, community, customers, and partners, and will be making changes to the policy. We will share an update in a couple of days. Thank you for your honest and critical feedback."

There's no word on what these policy changes will be, but no doubt we'll hear about them this week and if they will better suit the developer's who will be most affected by the Runtime Fee concept.