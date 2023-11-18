Unity 6 game engine to launch next year with "responsibly trained AI tools"

HQ

At this week's Unite event, Unity announced that the sixth installment of its game engine, Unity 6, will launch next year. Regarding the new version's use of AI tools, Marc Whitten, president and general manager at Unity Create, highlights:

"[they are] trained entirely on data and images that Unity owns or has licensed [...] We are focused on managing our development of AI capabilities in a transparent and responsible manner [...] Our approach is to think through how we can deliver tools that are easy for creators to use, responsibly sourced, and with output that creators can feel confident in using in their projects."

This is their first new version of the game engine since the debacle around increased fees earlier this year. As part of the long-running process of regaining trust among developers, Whitten emphasised:

"We are here to listen and understand our community's challenges and provide solutions that help".

Thanks, Eurogamer.