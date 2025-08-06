Unitree unveils quadruped robot that can walk continuously for five hours

HQ

Unitree is a Chinese robotics firm that has been consistently expanding what we know and expect from robots. Recently, it launched an affordable humanoid bot and now it's expanded this with a successor to its quadruped option.

Known as the A2, this is a bot that is designed with movement and manoeuvrability in mind. It's able to travel as far as 20 km or for five hours continuously when on a low load, or around 60% of that when fully loaded with up to 25 kg of weight. It has hot-swappable batteries to expand its range, it's made of an aluminium alloy and strengthened plastic, has a max running speed of 5 m/s, and is built to be able to handle tough terrain with ease.

Unlike the humanoid R1, the A2 is not available for purchase for regular consumers at the moment, meaning it's unclear what price bracket the device will sit at.

Unitree

This is an ad: