United States to withdraw troops from Syria

The United States is preparing to largely withdraw its remaining troops from Syria over the coming months, a senior White House official has told the BBC. The move comes after the Syrian government agreed to take the lead in combating terrorism within its borders, making a large-scale US military presence "no longer required." Around 1,000 US personnel remain in the country.

US troops have been deployed in Syria since 2015 to counter the Islamic State group. Earlier this year, forces had already left the al-Tanf garrison in southern Syria and the al-Shaddadi base in the northeast. The withdrawal follows the collapse of the Assad government in 2024 and a weakened IS presence, alongside a deal integrating the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces with the Syrian armed forces.

US and Turkish soldiers are discussing the bombing of ISIS positions together. Aleppo, Syria 15 September 2017 // Shutterstock

The announcement coincides with heightened US military activity in the Middle East, particularly near Iran. Aircraft carriers USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R Ford, along with guided missile destroyers and fighter jets, have been deployed to the region, with officials signaling readiness for potential strikes if ordered. Meanwhile, we just got the news that Poland has urged its citizens to leave Iran amid a "very, very real" prospect of war.

As per Syria, diplomacy has increased, with US officials meeting Syrian leaders to maintain ceasefire arrangements and continue anti-terrorism efforts. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently discussed ongoing cooperation with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, highlighting a shift toward a conditions-based transition rather than abrupt disengagement...