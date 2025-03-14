Unites States explores military options to safeguard Panama Canal access amid rising tensions

HQ

As concerns over global trade routes intensify, Unites States defence officials have reportedly urged the military to draft contingency plans guaranteeing unrestricted access to the Panama Canal, according to sources (via Reuters).

According to these anonymous sources, the Pentagon is assessing measures, including potential partnerships with Panama's armed forces, to counter perceived threats to the strategic passage.

The move follows repeated assertions by President Donald Trump that China exerts undue influence over the canal, despite Panama's full sovereignty since its 1999 handover under a Unites States-ratified treaty.

While international law bars forcible intervention, the administration argues pre-emptive safeguards are vital to protect regional interests. For now, it remains to be seen whether diplomatic channels or heightened militarisation will define the path forward.