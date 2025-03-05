United States withdraws from global plan to shift away from coal

HQ

The United States has decided to exit the Just Energy Transition Partnership, an initiative designed to help developing nations transition away from coal, according to sources in multiple participating countries (via Reuters).

The program, launched in 2021 at the United Nations climate talks, aimed to provide financing through loans, financial guarantees, and grants to South Africa, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Senegal to support their shift to cleaner energy.

Washington's withdrawal, reportedly communicated to South African and Indonesian officials, marks a significant shift under President Donald Trump's administration, which has prioritized domestic fossil fuel development and cut foreign aid.

With over three billion dollars in commitments to Indonesia and Vietnam and more than one billion to South Africa now in question, the remaining donor nations might need to reassess their financial strategies to keep the transition on track.