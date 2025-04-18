United States will halt Ukraine peace efforts if progress isn't made soon, Trump and Rubio say

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Despite renewed diplomatic efforts and encouraging responses from European allies, the United States administration is losing faith in the Russia-Ukraine peace process.

Donald Trump and Marco Rubio have hinted that, unless talks show tangible advancement soon, the US may abandon its mediating role altogether. Behind closed doors, frustration is mounting, with Washington increasingly viewing Russia's stance as deliberately obstructive.

While a partial ceasefire was brokered in Saudi Arabia, the conflict grinds on, recently claiming dozens of lives in northeastern Ukraine. European leaders appear receptive to a new US peace framework, but the real test lies in how Moscow and Kyiv respond.