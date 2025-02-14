United States warns Russia of potential sanctions amid peace deal talks in Munich Security Conference

HQ

United States Vice President JD Vance has issued a stark warning to Russia, stating that Washington may impose sanctions or even consider military action if Moscow refuses to accept a fair peace deal with Ukraine.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Vance emphasised the United States' commitment to Ukraine's long-term independence, urging for a negotiated resolution to end the ongoing conflict. The remarks came as tensions simmered over a recent call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which raised concerns among European allies that Russia could gain an advantage in any peace talks.

Vance also called on European countries to take a stronger stance on defence spending, noting that NATO must share more of the burden, allowing the U.S. to focus on challenges elsewhere, such as China. As discussions unfold, the potential for a real peace deal remains uncertain. For now, it remains to be seen how far these talks will go in ensuring Ukraine's sovereignty and Europe's security.