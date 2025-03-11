United States-Ukraine talks begin in Saudi Arabia

HQ

Ukrainian and United States officials began crucial talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, just hours after Kyiv launched its largest drone strike on Moscow, underscoring Ukraine's continued military capability (via Reuters).

The meetings come in the wake of strained ties between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and United States President Donald Trump following a heated confrontation last month.

Zelensky hopes these talks will restart practical U.S. support, particularly by pushing for a ceasefire in air and sea battles. The proposed truce is part of his broader strategy to prove to Trump that Ukraine is working toward a swift peace resolution, despite ongoing tensions.

While Ukraine is eager for European backing, the United States remains firm on pressing for concessions from both sides, with some even suggesting Ukraine may need to cede territory.

As the United States and Ukraine hold delicate discussions, the outcome of these talks could shift the trajectory of the war. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.