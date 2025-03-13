United States to resupply Ukraine with GLSDB bombs as ATACMS supply runs low

HQ

As Ukraine's stockpile of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) runs dry, the United States is preparing to send long-range bombs known as Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB), according to sources (via Reuters).

These munitions, which were recently upgraded to resist Russian jamming, will offer a much-needed solution. Developed by Boeing and SAAB, the GLSDBs, with their 100-mile range, are designed to enhance Ukraine's ability to strike deep into Russian supply lines.

The upgraded bombs have passed rigorous testing and are expected to be deployed shortly in the ongoing conflict. For now, it remains to be seen how effectively they will counter the evolving threats on the battlefield.