United States targets Iran and Hezbollah in new round of sanctions

The latest news on Israel and Iran . The United States Treasury has announced fresh sanctions aimed at dismantling a network accused of disguising Iranian oil as Iraqi to bypass restrictions, alongside measures against a Hezbollah-controlled financial institution.

"Treasury will continue to target Tehran's revenue sources and intensify economic pressure to disrupt the regime's access to the financial resources that fuel its destabilizing activities," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday.

Officials say the move targets both revenue streams and logistical operations tied to Tehran and its regional proxies. Several individuals, vessels, and companies are now under sanctions for facilitating transactions that allegedly concealed support for Hezbollah.