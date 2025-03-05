United States suspends intelligence sharing with Ukraine

HQ

In a significant shift of policy, the United States has ended its intelligence-sharing agreement with Ukraine, a move likely to complicate Ukraine's efforts to target Russian military positions, according to officials familiar with the matter (via Financial Times).

This decision follows the suspension of military aid earlier this week by the Trump administration, marking a sharp deterioration in relations between Washington and Kyiv. Ukrainian officials had heavily relied on US intelligence to pinpoint Russian forces, so this suspension is expected to deal a heavy blow to their strategic capabilities.

The move adds another layer of uncertainty to the ongoing conflict, leaving Ukraine more vulnerable as it faces mounting military, political, and strategic challenges. With crucial intelligence support now cut off, the stakes are higher than ever for Kyiv. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.