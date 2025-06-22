English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

United States strikes on Iran represent Trump's most significant and daring gamble in foreign policy

The United States president's decision to target Iranian nuclear sites reignites fears of broader conflict in the Middle East.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran. United States President Trump has launched his most aggressive foreign policy move to date, authorising United States airstrikes on Iran's underground nuclear facilities in coordination with Israeli attacks.

"The Iranians are seriously weakened and degraded in their military capabilities," said Aaron David Miller, a former Middle East negotiator. "But they have all sorts of asymmetric ways that they can respond... This is not going to end quick."

While framed as a necessary step, the operation risks provoking a wave of asymmetric retaliation and escalating tensions across the region. This could mark the beginning of a prolonged entanglement, undermining Trump's promises to avoid foreign wars.

United States strikes on Iran represent Trump's most significant and daring gamble in foreign policy
WASHINGTON D.C., USA - April 7, 2025: United States President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House in Washington DC // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelIranUnited States


Loading next content