United States strikes "obliterated" Iran's nuclear ambitions, Pete Hegseth says

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has declared that recent American airstrikes against Iran's nuclear facilities marked a decisive blow to Iran's nuclear program.



You might be interested: United States enters Israel-Iran conflict.



"Iran's nuclear ambitions have been obliterated. The operation President Trump planned was bold and it was brilliant, showing the world that American deterrence is back. When this president speaks, the world should listen," he said.

Speaking from the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth described the operation as bold and brilliant, underscoring a renewed posture of American deterrence. Meanwhile, officials emphasized that Iranian personnel were not targeted during the mission.