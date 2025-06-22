English
United States strikes "obliterated" Iran's nuclear ambitions, Pete Hegseth says

Defense Secretary calls recent military operation a decisive blow to Iran's nuclear program.

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran. United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has declared that recent American airstrikes against Iran's nuclear facilities marked a decisive blow to Iran's nuclear program.

"Iran's nuclear ambitions have been obliterated. The operation President Trump planned was bold and it was brilliant, showing the world that American deterrence is back. When this president speaks, the world should listen," he said.

Speaking from the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth described the operation as bold and brilliant, underscoring a renewed posture of American deterrence. Meanwhile, officials emphasized that Iranian personnel were not targeted during the mission.

WASHINGTON - January 14 2025: Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense nominee, testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee // Shutterstock

