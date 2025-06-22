English
United States strikes Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran says all options open for self-defence

Iran vows retaliation after United States targets key nuclear facilities.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. Tensions in the Middle East reached a critical point after the United States launched coordinated airstrikes on Iran's main nuclear sites, marking a dramatic expansion of its involvement in the region.

"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences," said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. "Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people," Araqchi posted on X.

Iran has condemned the operation as a breach of international law and signalled that military and diplomatic responses remain on the table. The United States, meanwhile, has framed the offensive as a decisive move to deter further escalation in the Middle East.

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - FEBRUARY 4, 2025: US President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at the White House // Shutterstock

