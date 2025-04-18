United States strike on Yemeni fuel port leaves 74 dead in war's deadliest blow yet

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Yemen . In what is now the deadliest United States strike since its campaign against Yemen's Houthis began, at least 74 lives were lost in a bombing at the Ras Isa fuel terminal on the Red Sea.

The attack, aimed at crippling a key source of income for the Iran-aligned group, struck deep, killing fuel workers and shaking the already fragile region. Rescue teams combed through the wreckage for survivors as smoke still curled above the shattered port.

United States military sources maintained the site's dual use as both an economic engine and a military stronghold. The port's destruction not only disrupts fuel logistics but also dents the Houthis' revenue streams, complicating an already entangled war.