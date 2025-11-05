United States soldiers in Germany told to seek help from local food banks after government shutdown

HQ

The United States Army has advised soldiers stationed in Germany to use local German food banks, as the ongoing United States government shutdown disrupts services and halts support operations at American military bases.

The advisory, posted by U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, cites a lapse in federal appropriations before the Sept. 30, 2025, deadline, which has forced parts of the United States government to shut down. The closure is now affecting installations across Rose Barracks, Tower Barracks, Hohenfels, and Garmisch.

During the shutdown, the Army said it would continue providing only "life, health, and safety services" to those living and working in the community.

Services suspended and soldiers told to prepare

A Stop-Work Order has been issued for furniture and appliance support, suspending deliveries, pickups, and repairs for family and unaccompanied housing, as well as barracks. All scheduled services after Oct. 30 have been canceled "to avoid unauthorized commitment."

Meanwhile, DoDEA Europe schools announced that athletic practices and after-school activities will resume on Oct. 8, though they warned families to check for school-specific updates. Emergency service orders remain in effect, but personnel have been reminded to report only urgent issues.

Food insecurity concerns grow

The guidance advising troops to turn to German food banks has drawn attention to the growing strain caused by the shutdown on United States military families abroad. While essential services continue, many soldiers face uncertainty about pay and access to everyday necessities.

The Army encouraged personnel to follow official channels and the "My Army Post" app for real-time updates as the shutdown continues with no clear end in sight.