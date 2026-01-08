United States softens drone import ban: Grants temporary lifeline to select foreign models

HQ

The United States has partially eased its sweeping ban on foreign-made drones, granting temporary exemptions for select new models and key components after warnings that the restrictions could disrupt agriculture, industry and public services.

The Federal Communications Commission said the carve-outs, which run through the end of 2026, follow recommendations from the Pentagon and are designed to prevent supply shocks while the US ramps up domestic drone production. Approved imports include systems from companies such as Parrot, AeroVironment and Teledyne FLIR, as well as critical components made by firms like Nvidia, Sony and Samsung.

Parrot Bebop Drone 2 in flight // Shutterstock

The decision comes just weeks after the FCC placed all foreign-made drones and parts on its national security "Covered List," effectively blocking approval of new models from major Chinese manufacturers including DJI and Autel. Existing drones already authorised in the US remain legal to use, and previously purchased equipment is unaffected.

Farm groups and industry bodies had warned that an outright ban would hit US farmers and emergency services hardest, noting the lack of affordable American-made alternatives. DJI, the world's largest drone producer, says its technology is used by the vast majority of US state and local emergency response agencies.

Republican lawmakers backing the restrictions argue the exemptions strike a balance, buying time to rebuild domestic and allied supply chains while limiting reliance on technology from geopolitical rivals.