United States slows missile deliveries to Ukraine amid concerns over stockpiles

Precision weapons shipments have been delayed as Washington reassesses its defence priorities under the new administration.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. The United States has temporarily halted some promised arms deliveries to Ukraine, including air defence systems, as officials raise concerns over dwindling reserves, two people familiar with the decision said on Tuesday.

"At the same time, the department is rigorously examining and adapting its approach to achieving this objective while also preserving United States forces' readiness for administration defence priorities," said Elbridge Colby, American undersecretary for policy.

The move reflects a broader reassessment of military commitments abroad while ensuring domestic readiness. Although previous aid packages are still being fulfilled, key munitions are now delayed as strategic priorities shift under United States President Donald Trump.

Close-up view stock photography of real unexploded military missile, torpedo or shell stuck in ground near doors of garages outdoors. Moments of dreadful war of Russia against Ukraine in 2022 // Shutterstock

