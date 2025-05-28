English
World news

United States slams Russia over WW3 rhetoric

Washington condemns Russian official's remarks after Trump's caution that Putin is "playing with fire" in Ukraine conflict.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. On Wednesday, the United States condemned a senior Russian official for invoking World War Three rhetoric after Donald Trump warned in a post on Truth Social that Vladimir Putin was "playing with fire" over the conflict in Ukraine.

United States envoy Keith Kellogg labeled the Russian response as reckless, stressing that such provocations are incompatible with the responsibilities of a world power. Washington reiterated its push for a ceasefire and awaits further diplomatic engagement from Moscow.

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, General Keith Kellogg, before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 20, 2025 // Shutterstock

