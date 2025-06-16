United States senator moves to curb Trump's war powers as Israel-Iran tensions rise

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . United States Senator Tim Kaine has reintroduced a resolution aimed at preventing United States President Trump from launching military action against Iran without congressional approval.

"It is not in our national security interest to get into a war with Iran unless that war is absolutely necessary to defend the US. I am deeply concerned that the recent escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran could quickly pull the US into another endless conflict."

The move follows renewed violence between Iran and Israel, prompting fears of wider conflict in the region. Kaine argues that only Congress has the constitutional right to declare war, and warns against being drawn into another prolonged conflict.