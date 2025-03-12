United States to revive military aid to Ukraine

HQ

The United States has decided to resume intelligence sharing and military assistance to Ukraine after Kyiv agreed to support a proposed 30-day ceasefire with Russia, marking a significant shift in Washington's approach to the war (via Reuters).

After extensive negotiations in Saudi Arabia, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the ceasefire proposal would now be presented to Moscow, emphasizing that the next move rests with the Kremlin.

The sudden reversal in United States policy follows weeks of uncertainty, including a suspension of aid and intelligence sharing that had left Ukraine in a precarious position, struggling to defend its territory and maintain its battlefield momentum.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to strike deep into Russian territory, launching its most extensive drone assault on Moscow to date, while European allies weigh their own role in ensuring Kyiv's security. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.