United States resumes weapon deliveries to Ukraine after Pentagon pause

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . The United States has resumed sending weapons to Ukraine, including artillery shells and guided rockets, following a temporary halt ordered by the Pentagon to review stockpiles, which caught the White House by surprise.

"Putin is not, he's not treating human beings right," United States President Donald Trump said during a Cabinet meeting, explaining the pause's reversal. "It's killing too many people. So we're sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine, and I've approved that."

The pause, which reportedly surprised both allies and members of the Trump administration, led to internal friction over communication and authority. While the status of some systems remains uncertain, Trump has now approved renewed deliveries.