United States removes references on website regarding non-support for Taiwan independence

In a move that has drawn both praise and scrutiny, the United States has quietly altered its official stance on Taiwan by removing a statement from the State Department website that explicitly said it does not support Taiwan independence.

The update, which still emphasizes opposition to unilateral changes from either side, now includes references to Taiwan's role in Pentagon-led technology initiatives and backing for its participation in international organizations.

Taiwan's foreign minister welcomed the revision as a positive shift, while Beijing, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province, has yet to respond. The timing of the change comes amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait, with increased Chinese military activity and a recent passage of a Canadian warship through the contested waters.

Similar wording was removed in 2022 before being reinstated, raising speculation about whether this latest shift will remain permanent. For now, it remains to be seen how China will react and whether Washington will stand by this latest revision.